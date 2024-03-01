Sri Satya Sai district collector reviews on infrastructure needs in tribal areas

Sri Satya Sai District Collector P Arun Babu conducted a review meeting at the local collectorate to discuss the infrastructure needs of tribal areas in the district. Various officials including DRO Kondaiah and tribal welfare officer Mohan Rao were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the district collector highlighted the importance of providing better infrastructure to the tribal Tanda people in the district. He directed the Tribal Welfare Officer to identify the needs of the tribal communities in different mandals and create action plans for their development in coordination with other departments.



The officials were instructed to ensure safe drinking water supply to the Scheduled Tribe families residing in tribal villages and to expedite works under the JJYM scheme. Specific tribal areas such as Chandra Naik Thanda, Maduguthanda, Gollapalli Thanda, and others were identified for immediate action to provide drinking water through the PWS scheme.



Additionally, the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Praja Parishad urged officials to accelerate the construction of 72 cc roads in the Tandas and expedite land acquisition for the construction of Banjar Bhavan or Girijanu Bhavan in Kadiri Municipality.



The district collector emphasized the importance of providing welfare schemes to eligible tribal communities and directed the electricity department to address electricity issues in tribal areas by installing electric lights in the Tandas.



Members of the All India Banjara Sangam, including General Secretary Chakri Naik and District Secretary Kali Naik, were also present at the meeting. The information was provided by the Department of Information and Civil Relations, Sri Sathya Sai District Puttaparthi.

