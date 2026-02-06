Sridhar elevated to MoF’s Hindi advisory panel

Vijayawada: Koney Sridhar, Coordinator of the Visakhapatnam branch of Hindi Prachar Sabha, Hyderabad, has been appointed as a member of the Hindi Advisory Committee (Hindi Salahkar Samiti) of the Union Ministry of Finance.

The appointment was made by the Union Ministry of Finance, according to a statement issued by S Gaibuvalli, General Secretary of Hindi Prachar Sabha, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Expressing happiness over the nomination, Gaibuvalli said he is already serving as a member of the Hindi Advisory Committees of the Union Ministries of Cooperation and Earth Sciences.

He welcomed the inclusion of another representative from Hindi Prachar Sabha, Hyderabad, in the Finance Ministry panel.

A resident of Visakhapatnam, Sridhar has been actively promoting the national language Hindi for the past 20 years.

A teacher, journalist, writer, speaker, and Rajbhasha Pracharak, he has authored several works in Hindi and Telugu. He founded the organisation “Hindi Manch” in 2004 to promote Hindi.

Sridhar was earlier honoured with the “Prathisthit Pracharak” Lifetime Achievement Award by Hindi Prachar Sabha, Hyderabad, in 2016.