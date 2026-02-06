Mannara Chopra opens up about mental battles, choosing dignity

Actress Mannara Chopra has spoken about resilience, self-respect and the unseen struggles behind her journey.

Reflecting on how her life is often perceived as comfortable, the actress said people rarely notice the mental battles she fights every day. Mannara shared that she believes in staying decent in a world full of politics, choosing dignity over shortcuts and silence over unnecessary noise. Taking to Instagram, Mannara shared a video of herself sweating it out in the gym, performing chakrasan, core workouts, weighted squats and burpees. For the caption, Mannara wrote: “Soft heart. Strong spine. People think my life is all comfort and ease. What they don’t see is the mental battles I fight every single day. Staying decent in a world full of politics, choosing dignity when others choose shortcuts, staying silent when I could scream. Emphasising her independent path, the actress added that she doesn’t run in groups or play games, but believes in working hard with honesty.

“I don’t run in groups. I don’t play games. I just work hard….”

Mannara maintained that challenges may break her momentarily but never bend her spirit. “Some days it breaks me, but it never bends me. And fighting my own battles with grace… that’s just who I am.”

In other news, the actress in December had lent her voice to the evergreen Christmas classic “Last Christmas”.

“Last Christmas I gave you my heart… but this Christmas, I’m giving you something even more personal — my voice. My vibe, From my heart to yours #lastchristmas #wintervibes #mannarachopra,” she wrote as the caption.

The classic has been covered by a several artists such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen, Gwen Stefani, Billie Piper, Hilary Duff, Backstreet Boys, Jimmy Eat World, Pentatonix, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, ROSÉ, and Poppy among many others.

The 33-year-old actress, who was born as Barbie Handa in the Ambala Cantonment in Haryana, has worked in over 40 commercials. Ahead of her big acting debut she worked as a fashion designer and as an assistant choreographer, being trained in dance forms like hip hop and belly dancing.

Mannara stepped into the world of acting in 2014 and has showcased her prowess in different language films such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. She made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film “Prema Geema Jantha Nai” opposite Sreerama Chandra.

She made her Hindi debut with Anubhav Sinha’s “Zid”, co-starring Karanvir Sharma. In 2015, Chopra had special appearance in a song in two Tamil films “Sandamarutham” and “Kaaval”.

Mannara also played the lead opposite Sai Dharam Tej in “Thikka”. She made her Kannada film debut “Rogue” in 2017. She gained major stardom after she featured in the 17th edition of “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2023. She emerged as the 2nd runner-up and the winner was Munawar Faruqui.

She made her web debut with “Bhootmate,” in which she played a ghost named Pari.

She will next be seen in the Telugu film “Thiragabadara Saami”, starring Raj Tarun and in the Punjabi film “Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.”