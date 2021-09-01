Srikakulam: 17 positive cases reported after reopening of schools on Aug 16

Srikakulam: Covid positive cases are reported in government schools across the district for the last 10 days. Both primary and high schools are reopened on August 16 and positive cases started reporting from August 21. So far, 17 positive cases reported in different schools at Peddamadi, Narayanapuram, Lingalavalasa, Lukalam, Guravam, Bavajipeta and Laxminagar in Meliaputti, Burja, Gara, Narasannapeta, Rajam, Srikakulam rural and Amudalavalasa mandals across the district.

In the wake of positive cases, students, parents, teachers and non-teaching staff are in worry over their safety. Experts also issued warnings about third wave threat in September and October months. Due to lack of proper observation of Covid preventive measures like frequent of use of sanitisers, wearing face mask and maintaining physical distance, the infection is spreading slowly in schools.

During lunch hour also midday meal is served to students at primary and high schools where covid preventive measures are violated mainly due to lack proper accommodation at most schools.

"We are alerting our medical staff to maintain observation at schools to identify cases at primary stage," additional district medical and health officer (ADM&HO) and district surveillance officer (DSO) to monitor Covid cases Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao said to The Hans India. "We have issued orders to teachers to follow Covid preventive measures strictly," District Educational Officer (DEO) K Pagadalamma told this newspaper.