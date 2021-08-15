Srikakulam: 3 fishermen drown as boat capsizes

(Gara) Srikakulam: In an unfortunate incident, three fishermen drowned in the Bay ofBengal on Saturday near Kalingapatnam in Gara mandal.

According to the information, the deceased were identified as Rayithi Narayana Swamy (58), PukkallaGannayya (54) and his son Pukkalla Ganesh (24), all natives of the Bandaruvanipeta village in Gora mandal. They ventured into the sea for fishing on a country-made boat.

Due to the rough weather and disturbance in the sea, they were returning to the shore and their boat capsized.

On receiving the information, the police and tahsildar rushed to the beach and sent a team of professional swimmers to fish out the bodies. The body of Ganesh was fished out at Bandaruvanipeta beach and other two were fished out at Gullavanipeta beach in Polaki mandal.

On learning about the incident, Deputy Chief Minister D Krishna Das and Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju expressed shock and assured to look after the welfare of the kin of the deceased.

They directed officials concerned over phone to make necessary arrangements to provide immediate aid to the families of the deceased.