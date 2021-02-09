Srikakulam: 720 candidates in fray for sarpanch posts

Srikakulam: All arrangements have been made for first phase of gram panchayat elections to be held in 10 mandals across the district on Tuesday. Out of 321 gram panchayats, 39 sarpanches were elected unanimously in 39 panchayats and elections to be held for 282 gram panchayats in all the 10 mandals.

In total 720 candidates are in fray for gram sarpanch posts in the 282 villages. Total wards in all the 321 gram panchayats are 2,920 of it, 1,243 ward members were unanimously elected and polling would be held for 1,666 wards.

In total 3,569 candidates are in fray for all the 1,666 wards. Total polling centres are 2,106 for first phase of polling. Election material shifted to all the polling centres by Monday evening as polling will be started on Tuesday from 6.30 am onwards.

Election staff also deployed at 2,106 polling centres across the district by Monday evening. APSRTC allotted special buses for dropping election staff and also to shift material to the polling centres.