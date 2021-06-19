Srikakulam: 90,000 people to be covered under mega vaccination drive today

Srikakulam: A mega vaccination drive will be held across the district on Sunday as part of prevention of Covid-19.

In a press release here on Saturday, District Collector Srikesh B Lathakar explained that the massive vaccination drive will be conducted on Sunday between 10 am and 5 pm. Vaccination camps will be organised at total 300 Sachivalayams both in rural and urban areas across the district.

Total 90,000 people will be covered on Sunday alone in all the 300 Sachivalayams, the Collector elaborated. Those who crossed 45 years and also women having children in the age group of 0 to 5 years will be covered under the programme.

The Collector directed Medical, Revenue, Panchayat Raj,nd municipal and village-level staff to take all required measures to cover all people in the vaccination drive without any hassles.

He also directed the medical staff to observe persons at least for 30 minutes after they get vaccinated at the vaccination centre.