Cops told to discharge duties with dedication

Nellore: Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla has advised police personnel to discharge their duties with dedication to safeguard the society.

She participated as the chief guest at the Annual Armed Reserved Force Demobilisation Parade (AARFDP) organised at Police Parade Grounds in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that it is mandatory to the police, especially working with Armed Reserved Division, to maintain discipline, physical fitness and mental balance as they will be dealing with law and order related problems.

She told them to be work discipline from the date of wearing uniform till retirement. The SP advised them to use their skills related to firing, utilisation of weapons, drill, marchpast, mob control, bandobast and VVIP escort learned during training. She appreciated the RI Admin for organising the programme.

On this occasion, SP Ajitha received guard of honuor from AR Police.

ASPs CH Soujanya and Deekasha, DSPs from Armed Reserved and Special Branch from Nellore Rural, Kavali, Atmakur, Gudur, and others were present.