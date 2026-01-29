Phone-tapping case: SIT’s next targets: KCR and Kavitha?

Hyderabad: Speculations are rife in Bharat Rashtra Samithi circles that the SIT (Special Investigation Team) probing the sensational phone-tapping case may soon issue notices to BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his daughter and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha.

According to party leaders, the next leader who could be called for inquiry may be their president KCR. Already party leaders Naveen Rao, T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and Joginapally Santosh Rao have been questioned. The next target is likely to be KCR. If the SIT summons KCR for the inquiry, and if the former chief minister presents himself, it will be the second time that the BRS chief would be attending an inquiry. Previously, he had appeared before the Kaleshwaram Commission for questioning at the BRKR Bhavan.

A senior leader in the party said that the Congress party will resort to vindictive tactics. “The Congress government is adopting attention diversion tactics. When our party leaders expose any scam, they bring out such issues like notices only to divert the attention of the people from these scams. If they feel insecure, they will issue notices to our leadership,” said the BRS leader.

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha may also get notices, though as a witness. Kavitha has alleged that along with her phone, the previous government had tapped the phone of her husband.

According to reports, the Jagruthi leader had even filed a petition in court alleging phone tapping.

The SIT has already issued notices to KTR, Harish Rao, Santosh Rao and Naveen Rao, each of whom was questioned for over seven hours. After the questioning, the BRS leaders claimed that there was “nothing” in the inquiry and that the investigating officers were repeatedly asking the same questions.

The BRS working president even said that he had asked several questions but there was no reply from the investigating officers on phone tapping. After appearing for the questioning, KTR had said that they would attend the inquiry by the SIT. “If we were afraid of the inquiry, we would have sought more time to appear or would have approached the court. I was in Sircilla and when I came to Hyderabad; I was asked to come,” KTR said on the day he was grilled.