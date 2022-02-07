Srikakulam: All arrangements made for Rathasapthami

Srikakulam: All arrangements are being made for Rathasaptami festival at Sun God temple in Arasavalli.

The festival will be celebrated on February 8 (Tuesday) and devotees will be allowed for darshan after the midnight on Monday.

Sun God temple authorities, officials of the Endowments, Revenue, Police, Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC), Medical and Health departments have made all arrangements to provide hassle-free darshan for the devotees.

Officials concerned state that Covid protocols would be strictly adhered to at the temple during the festival.

Devotees should wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distance use sanitisers and maintain physical distance.

Separate queue lines have been arranged for VVIPs, VIPs, donor pass holders, Rs 500 and Rs 100 ticket-holders and free darshan. Traffic police have already identified parking places for the VVIP vehicles and also for four and

two-wheelers of the devotees who are expected to reach the temple from different places.

Traffic will also be diverted on the main roads to clear the rush. APSRTC has decided to ply special buses from Monday evening to Tuesday night to carry devotees to the Sun God temple.

The temple is being illuminated on the occasion of the festival. Medical and Health department officials will arrange medical camps for the benefit of devotees.

CC cameras were arranged in and around the temple premises to monitor the devotees' movements and also to ensure adherence to the Covid protocols.

District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar and SP Amit Bardar appealed to devotees to follow Covid restrictions at the temple premises during darshan.