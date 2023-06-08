Srikakulam: Ancient sculpture found in Polaki

Srikakulam: Ancient sculpture of Mahisashura Mardhani found at the premises of Bhagavathi temple at Dheergasi village in Polaki Mandal.

Archaeologist, ES Nagi Reddy explained the details in a press release here on Wednesday. He found the ancient idol of Mahisashura Mardhani while he was observing inscriptions and loose sculptures around the temple.

The sculpture belongs to 5th Century AD designed with stone plaque depicted and the idol is looking holding the tail of the buffalo and holding a shield and sword. The sculpture of the idol is identical to the early phase of Eastern Ganga kings rule.

The archaeologist appealed to priest and temple trust board members to guard the idol and protect its prosperity.