GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor
Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation
Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief's visit
AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence
British diplomat comes with a book titled '75 years, 75 women, 75 words'
YSRCP-TDP cadres clash ahead of Naidu roadshow
Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions
Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing
Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 August, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 05 August, 2023
Srikakulam: Bike riders advised to wear helmet
Highlights
Srikakulam: Srikakulam traffic police appealed bike riders to wear helmet while riding.
They conducted awareness drive at several busy junctions across the city on Friday. Traffic SI, J Rama Rao and others explained the advantages of wearing helmet. Traffic police suggested bike riders to wear helmet and not to talk on the phone while riding. On the occasion, traffic police explained about road accidents data and details of fatal accidents and prime reason for fatal accidents.
