Srikakulam: Bike riders advised to wear helmet

Srikakulam: Srikakulam traffic police appealed bike riders to wear helmet while riding.

They conducted awareness drive at several busy junctions across the city on Friday. Traffic SI, J Rama Rao and others explained the advantages of wearing helmet. Traffic police suggested bike riders to wear helmet and not to talk on the phone while riding. On the occasion, traffic police explained about road accidents data and details of fatal accidents and prime reason for fatal accidents.

