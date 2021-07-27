Top
Srikakulam: Bike riders advised to wear quality helmets

Traffic police taking part in a bike rally in Srikakulam on Monday
Highlights

Traffic police take out an awareness rally

Srikakulam: Srikakulam city traffic police conducted an awareness drive on wearing of helmets while riding bikes here on Monday.

Traffic DSP Ch G V Prasada Rao conducted the programme at different road junctions across the city. Traffic police also organised a rally with bikes by wearing helmets.

Speaking on the occasion, the traffic DSP appealed to bike riders to wear quality helmets which are certified by the Bureau of Indian standards (BIS).

Wearing of poor quality helmets will serve no purpose and it may lead to fatal accidents. Traffic police officials and staff explained to bikers how to identify quality helmets and how they would protect people during mishaps.

