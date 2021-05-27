Srikakulam: Chekkapuram tribals check Covid successfully

Srikakulam: Residents of an Agency village Chekkapuram in Srikakulam district successfully protected themselves from Covid disease in their village.

Chekkapuram is located in Sitampeta mandal in Sitampeta Agency in Srikakulam district. Main occupation of the villagers is podu mode of cultivation of different crops like finger millets, irrigated dry crops and pulses etc.

They are cultivating crops with organic manure and not applying chemical and complex fertilisers and even pesticides. These tribes eat pulses, finger millets and these are the main food items.

These food items help in improving immunity levels and they also live in a good environment which provides them stamina to resist from contracting the virus.

During the first wave also not even a single positive case was reported in Chekkapuram village and in the current second wave also no case has been reported. The elders restricted entry of others into their village if the entry is essential wearing of a mask is mandatory.

"Fever surveys have been conducted in nine phases in the village since March 2020 and not even a single Covid positive case has been reported so far," former surpanch, P.Koteswara Rao told The Hans India.

Food habits and lifestyle of locals are the prime reasons for the villagers not contracting the virus. The tribals are strictly following the Covid protocols, points out Sitampeta mandal special officer B Srinivasa Rao.