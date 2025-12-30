Tragic Accident Claims Life of Woman on Way to Temple

In a heart-wrenching incident, a couple's journey to the temple on Vaikuntha Ekadashi turned fatal when their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle early this morning in Tirupati. The accident occurred near the Srinivasam area on the Garuda Varadhi flyover, resulting in the immediate death of the wife, while the husband sustained serious injuries.

The couple, D. Chandrakala (40) and her husband Nagaraju, residents of Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Jeevakona, were en route to Appalayagunta for a religious visit when the tragedy unfolded. Eyewitness reports indicate that their motorcycle was violently hit by another vehicle, leading to both of them falling onto the road.

Tragically, Chandrakala succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while Nagaraju was promptly taken to hospital by nearby locals for urgent medical attention.

Emergency services, alongside Tirupati East police, responded swiftly to the incident. The police recovered Chandrakala’s body and transported it to the Ruia Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. They have registered a case regarding the accident and are actively investigating to locate the vehicle involved in the collision.

The tragic loss has cast a pall of sorrow over the community, as many mourn the couple's untimely fate during their spiritual pilgrimage.