Upcoming TG EAPCET 2026 Notifications Expected Soon

The notification for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026, which facilitates admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses such as BE, B.Tech, and B.Pharmacy for the 2026-27 academic year, will be announced shortly. The Higher Education Council of Telangana is currently finalising the details, having prepared a preliminary schedule that awaits government approval.

Once this approval is granted, a series of notifications for various entrance examinations, including EdCET, LAWCET, ICET, PGECET, ECET, and PECET, will be released.

According to recent updates, the TG EAPCET 2026 examinations are anticipated to commence on May 4, 2026, and will likely be conducted online until May 11. This year, it is expected that Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will oversee the examination process for TG EAPCET 2026, while other common entrance tests will be assigned to different universities. The official notifications for these entrance examinations are expected to be issued in February of the coming year.