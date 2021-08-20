Srikakulam: Chiranjeevi fans association holds medical camp

Srikakulam: The fans of cine star Chiranjeevi organised a mega medical camp in Srikakulam on Thursday. As part of week-long celebrations Chiranjeevi's birthday on fourth day, All India Chiranjeevi Youth Association president Karanam Swamy Naidu and State Chiranjeevi Youth Association working president BSS Prasad Kumar organised a medical camp with help of Great Eastern Medical School (GEMS). As part of the camp, doctors conducted medical tests for studenst of NTR Municipal High School and poor people of the Srikakulam city.

Fans also distributed medicines to the patients and felicitated frontline warriors. North Andhra Chiranjeevi Youth association, Ram Charan Yuva Shakthi and Allu Arjun fans association representatives attended.