Srikakulam: Cops catch 50 bike riders for violating curfew norms

Srikakulam: City traffic police on Wednesday warned the bike riders not to violate curfew orders imposed in the wake of Covid second wave and face severe consequences. They caught about 50 bike riders, who violated the curfew orders and seized their bikes between APSRTC Complex and Seven Roads Junction in the city.

Traffic DSP Ch G V Prasad and sub-inspectors N Laxman and K Ramesh conducted a parade with the bikers at Ambedkar Junction in the noon and warned them of severe consequences if they violate curfew orders. According to DSP, these bike riders were moving on their bikes in the city after 12 noon without having any valid reason. The police also explained on severity of the second wave and Acts relating to it to punish people, who violate lockdown norms. Police administered a pledge with these persons who violate curfew rules and they vowed to follow Covid protocol and also to create awareness among their localities.

Traffic police also collected details of bikers including documents relating their identity and also for their motor bikes and released them later.