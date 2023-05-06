Srikakulam: Corrupt practices unabated at sub-registrar offices

Srikakulam : Corruption still goes on at sub-registrar offices (SROs) of the stamps and registrations department in the district. Even though it is the native district of revenue and stamps registrations minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, both officials and staff of various SROs are collecting bribes without any fear.

The state government adopted several methods to mitigate role of officials and staff and to avoid direct contact with the stakeholders. It also facilitated registrations and other services at village secretariats and impose restrictions on entry of document writers among others. But they are not yielding positive results. The graft at SROs is defeating the aim of the government to provide hassle-free services to the people.

A customer P Manohar of Amadalavalasa mandal who applied for a bank loan sought search-cum-verification report, encumbrance certificate (EC) and public copy of his registered sale deed. For this purpose, he submitted three separate applications for three services at SRO Amadalavalasa. The government prescribed fee for search-cum-verification report is Rs 200 but at the SRO an authorised person collected Rs 400 for it on behalf of the officials and staff. For EC, the fee is Rs 220 but one has to shell out Rs 500 and more. For public copy, the government fee is Rs 240 but Rs 600 was collected.

Another person, S Ramprasad of Kotturu mandal submitted applications for EC and public copy of the registered sale deed at SRO Hiramandal. But a broker at the office collected Rs 500 for EC and Rs 800 for public copy with the connivance of the officials and staff of the SRO.