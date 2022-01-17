Srikakulam: Cotton's low MSP worries farmers

Srikakulam: The cotton farmers are worried as they were not getting expected price for their produce in the district.

Though the government has set a minimum support price (MSP) as Rs 6,025 for per quintal cotton, farmers are demanding Rs 10,000 for per quintal cotton as MSP saying it is reasonable. In open market, the middlemen are paying Rs 8,000 per quintal.

In Srikakulam district alone cotton crop is being cultivated in 20,000 acres in several villages of Etcherla, Laveru, Ranastalam, Ponduru, G.Sigadam, Santhakaviti, Rajam, Regidi, Vangara, Veer Gattam, Palakonda, Hiramandal, Bhamini, Kotturu and Sitampeta mandals.

In order to procure the cotton yield, Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) arranges a purchase centre at Rajam town to procure cotton from farmers. Last year CCI officials assured that they will set up two more cotton purchasing centres at Sitampeta and Bhamini mandal headquarters.

But now the condition is different as the CCI officials are yet to set up purchasing centre at Rajam. As a result, farmers selling their produce to middlemen.

Assistant director for Marketing B Srinivasa Rao said that they are taking the demands of the cotton farmers to government.

P Praveen Kumar, a CCI official, said that so far, they have not received orders for setting up a purchasing centre in the district. As the cotton price at Open market is more than the MSP, farmers are heading to middlemen to sell their crop. Hence the government has not yet issued orders for setting up purchasing centres.