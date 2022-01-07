Srikakulam: Create awareness on women security laws

Srikakulam: Safety of women is responsibility of all, said Sompeta Circle Inspector R Ravi Prasad.

Participating in a rally and awareness drive held on safety of women under the aegis of Sompeta police to mark the Women Safety Day on Thursday, Ravi Prasad highlighted the different enactments passed by the legislatures for safety of women and appealed to women to utilise them properly for their own welfare and improvement.

Participating in the rally, the college students and professionals from different sectors raised slogans on the safety of women and importance of downloading Disha app for safety of women.

Women Safety Day was also observed in Rajam by the Rajam urban and rural circle inspectors G Srinivasa Rao and D Naveen Kumar. Palakonda DSP M Sravani participated as chief guest and highlighted the safety laws regarding women.