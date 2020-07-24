Srikakulam: Delay in Coronavirus testing causes intense anxiety

Srikakulam: District collector and Covid monitoring officials are frequently requesting people to come forward for Covid confirmation tests for early detection of disease and to

start treatment to save precious lives.

But the situation is different at government teaching hospital-cum-medical college, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Srikakulam city. Everyday people from remote and far off areas in Regidi, Vangara, Meliaputti, Pathapatnam, Polaki, Palasa and other mandals across the district are frequenting RIMS for Covid tests by 7 am.

Only two technicians were posted at Covid testing unit at RIMS. Inordinate delay occurred at the testing unit for uploading of Aadhaar card details of persons, who arrive here for tests and collection of samples. Some persons who arrived here for tests are returning to their homes in the evening without giving samples as staff not paying attention to their duties properly.

"I have reached to RIMS by 7 am for Covid confirmation test but my samples are not collected till evening. Vexed with the indifferent attitude of the staff, I had returned to my home without giving samples," said a person from Vangara mandal centre, who did not want to be named.

"I am working as a private electrician at Pathapatnam and suffering from seasonal fever. I came to RIMS in morning but my samples not collected till evening and finally I returned to my home without giving samples," said another person who did not want to be named in the wake of prevailing social stigma on Covid patients.

Either RIMS Principal or other medical officers are not supervising the Covid testing process here. Previously RIMS hospital superintendent A Krishna Murthy was surrendered to the government by the district collector for neglecting Covid duties. RIMS staff working at various wings also fumed at officials by flaying their negligence.

RIMS Principal is not available either at the college and hospital campus or at her chamber to the persons who wished to make complaints over delay in Covid tests. In addition to it, the principal is not answering any calls made by RIMS medical staff, public or other officers. At present only 40 samples are collected from RIMS everyday on an average.

"We are planning to make sufficient arrangements at RIMS to collect more number of samples in the wake of rampant spread of Covid pandemic," district surveillance officer (DSO) for monitoring Covid cases Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao told The Hans India.