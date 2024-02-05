Srikakulam Dist: Intense competition among TDP leaders for tickets

Srikakulam: Opposition TDP is yet to settle internal rift among its leaders in six Assembly constituencies in the district. This seems to have led to delay in the announcement of its candidates in Srikakulam district headquarters, Etcherla, Rajam, Pathapatnam, Palasa and Narasannapeta.

In Srikakulam, former TDP MLA and the party Srikakulam Assembly constituency in-charge Gunda Laxmidevi and another leader Gondu Sankar are seriously lobbying for ticket. Both Laxmidevi and Sankar belong to Polinativelama community.

In this backdrop, rifts have surfaced between Gunda Laxmidevi and Gondu Sankar. The issue is being looked after by party leaders Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Kuna Ravi Kumar.

In Etcherla constituency, former TDP State president and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and another leader K Appala Naidu are in the race for the party ticket. Here both the leaders have taken up activities on their own to impress the party high command.

In Rajam constituency, former MLA and party in-charge, Kondru Murali is having differences with the mandal-level leaders of the constituency and as a result the party chief is yet to decide on the ticket here.

This constituency is reserved for SCs and senior leader Savalapurapu Ramana Madiga is making efforts to get the ticket. This time the party high command has decided to allot the ticket in Rajam to SC sub-communities like Madiga, Relli etc. as the present party in-charge in the constituency belongs to Mala sub-community.

In Pathapatnam, a realtor Mamidi Govinda Rao is competing with the party in-charge and former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana. Here both the leaders are from Turpukapu community and this constituency is dominated by the community people. Party sources say that Govinda Rao has been ignoring the party in-charge. Following this, Ramana complained to the party high command.

In Palasa, Jana Sena party (JSP) constituency in-charge T Durga Rao is expecting ticket. On the other hand, retired officer of the GST wing, TDP leader Juttu Thatha Rao, is seeking ticket under fishermen quota. TDP constituency in-charge Gouthu Sirisha is another contender for Palasa seat.

In Narasannapeta constituency too the competition is high. Former MLA and party in-charge Baggu Ramana Murthy and Baggu Srinivasa Rao, a doctor by profession and son of former leader Baggu Laxman Rao, are in the race for party ticket. Both belong to Polinativelama community.