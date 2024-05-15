Srikakulam: Etcherla registers highest polling percentage of 87

Srikakulam: As per the final reports released by the district election officials through the Poll Day Monitoring System (PDMS) on Tuesday, out of the total eight Assembly constituencies in the district, Etcherla registered highest poll percentage of 87 while Srikakulam saw lowest of 65.85 per cent

Etcherla is a semi-urban and rural segment where mixed categories of people are present. Several noted industries and allied residential localities are situated in this segment.

Narasannapeta constituency stood in second position with 80.50 per cent of voting. In this segment, SC and ST communities and backward classes are in significant number.

Amadalavalasa seat occupied third position with 79.40 per cent of polling. This constituency has four mandals and is situated near Srikakulam district headquarters.

Tekkali stood in fourth place with 78.58 voting. This is also rural constituency with semi urban areas being confined to only Tekkali town.

Voting percentage in Palasa is reported as 74.94 which put it in fifth position while Pathapatnam, where there are a large number of tribals, registered 70.24 per cent vote.

This segment has border with Odisha state.

Itchapuram, which is also on border, reported 69.52 per cent voting while district headquarters Srikakulam registered 65.85 per cent.

This constituency covers Srikakulam city, Rural and Gara mandal. Here urban voters are more than rural voters. It is proof that urban voters are not interested in casting their votes when compared with rural voters. Total voting percentage across the district is 75.29.