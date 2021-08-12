Srikakulam: Farmers' plea for water for crops

Srikakulam: Non availability of water for the present kharif season has become a cause of concern for the farmers of Narasannapeta, Polaki and Jalumuru mandals.

With scarcity of water in Nagarikatakam, Jalumuru, Lukalam, Polaki and Mubagam villages, as paddy and other crops are going to dry.

Fearing heavy losses, the farmers are requesting engineering officials of Vamsadhara project to release water for their crops at least in phased manner.

They also submitted a memorandum to superintendent engineer of Vamsadhara project Dola Tirumala Rao on Wednesday, requesting him to release water to save their crops at least for some more days pinning hopes on rains in coming days.