Srikakulam: Fillip to farming activity after 42 days of lockdown

Srikakulam: With five Covid-19 positive cases reported, the entire district has been designated as orange zone.

Out of the total 38 mandals, two mandals-- Pathapatnam and Srikakulam headquarter mandal-- were notified as red zones and rest of the 36 mandals are under green zone. The district registered four positive cases in Pathapatnam and one positive case in Srikakulam mandal.

Relaxation from lockdown restrictions will be applicable to 36 mandals from May 4 where rural oriented activities can be revived.

Srikakulam district is mainly based on agriculture and kharif season is also approaching in three weeks.

In the wake of current unseasonal rains, the farmers are planning to start kharif works by May-end.

"Though the rains are unseasonal, they will helping us to remove silt in sub-minor canals and to strengthen bunds before starting of kahrif works," Ch Lakshunnaidu, a farmer of Gorinta village in Ponduru mandal said.

Works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will also be accelerated in all these 36 mandals.

"We are allowing all works under the MGNREGS in rural areas," said project director (PD) for district water management agency (DWMA) Hanumanthu Kurma Rao.

DWMA is the nodal agency for implementation of works under MGNREGS. Construction works will also gain momentum in rural areas as hardware and other related material shops were allowed to open in rural areas with time limit.

Almost after 42 days of lockdown, rural areas will get a little bit relaxation for revival of livelihood activities.