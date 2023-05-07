Live
- Hyderabad-based Indie-Rock musician puts India on the map of rock music globally
- How to manage children?
- A weekend in the countryside of Philadelphia
- Study finds statistical reasoning by giraffes
- KCR proves confidence & fortitude lead to success
- ChatGPT raises data theft, hacking risks multi-fold
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th May 2023
- TV actresses speak about women empowerment at Mrs India Queen Official Season 3
- Time for tasty, tangy, ticklish mango pickle
- Telangana State tops in tax collection
Srikakulam: ‘Former government whip grabbed land illegally’
TDP leader, Amadalavalasa former MLA and government whip Kuna Ravi Kumar grabbed government land said YSRCP campaign wing Zonal in-charge Chintada Ravi Kumar.
Srikakulam :TDP leader, Amadalavalasa former MLA and government whip Kuna Ravi Kumar grabbed government land said YSRCP campaign wing Zonal in-charge Chintada Ravi Kumar.
Speaking to media on Saturday, he explained that TDP leader grabbed land on an extent of Ac.2.5 acres covered in survey number 9/5 located at KapparadaKonda near Murali Nagar in Visakhapatnam during TDP regime.
The present market value of the land is Rs 100 crore and more, he said. “As an Opposition YSRCP leader I registered complaint with the then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu but he did not take any action, Ravi Kumar said.” “After assuming power by the YSRCP I registered complaint against the TDP leader to the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and after verification secretary to CM K Dhanunjaya Reddy issued orders to the district collector Visakhapatnam YSRCP leader,” he said. “Inquiry will be conducted soon against the TDP leader and former government whip and he said I will lodge complaint against the TDP leader on running of stone quarries, crushers, granite mining activities illegally in Ponduru, Pathapatnam, Tekkali mandals in Srikakulam district. The YSRCP leader presented papers in press conference as proofs on inquiry from the CMO against TDP leader.