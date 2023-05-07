Srikakulam: ‘Former government whip grabbed land illegally’

Srikakulam :TDP leader, Amadalavalasa former MLA and government whip Kuna Ravi Kumar grabbed government land said YSRCP campaign wing Zonal in-charge Chintada Ravi Kumar.

Speaking to media on Saturday, he explained that TDP leader grabbed land on an extent of Ac.2.5 acres covered in survey number 9/5 located at KapparadaKonda near Murali Nagar in Visakhapatnam during TDP regime.

The present market value of the land is Rs 100 crore and more, he said. “As an Opposition YSRCP leader I registered complaint with the then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu but he did not take any action, Ravi Kumar said.” “After assuming power by the YSRCP I registered complaint against the TDP leader to the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and after verification secretary to CM K Dhanunjaya Reddy issued orders to the district collector Visakhapatnam YSRCP leader,” he said. “Inquiry will be conducted soon against the TDP leader and former government whip and he said I will lodge complaint against the TDP leader on running of stone quarries, crushers, granite mining activities illegally in Ponduru, Pathapatnam, Tekkali mandals in Srikakulam district. The YSRCP leader presented papers in press conference as proofs on inquiry from the CMO against TDP leader.