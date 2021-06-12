Srikakulam: Hike in taxes during pandemic not correct: CPM

Srikakulam: Imposition of financial burden on common people in urban areas in the name of different taxes during the Covid pandemic period is not at right, flayed CPM Srikakulam city leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Saturday, they strongly opposed the government's decision on taxes.

CPM Srikakulam city secretary M Tirupati Rao said the YSRCP government was spreading a campaign that it is committed to the welfare of people, but in practice the government was harassing people by imposing various taxes.

People are finding it difficult to lead a satisfactory life due to lack of any income during the pandemic. Ignoring the plight of people, the State government unilaterally decided to increase taxes and impose new ones like the garbage tax, the CPM leader lamented. By deciding to increase taxes, the government has imposed burden on 1.5 cr people living in urban areas.

Telangana State government waived house taxes last year due to the pandemic, recalled Tirupati Rao. He also demanded that the YSRCP government waive the same in AP.

Imposition of indiscriminate financial burden on urban people is against the spirit of 73 and 74 amendments of the Indian Constitution.

CPM Srikakulam city leaders K Surayya, Sridevi Panigrahi, Venkata Rao Panigrahi and others attended.