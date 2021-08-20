Srikakulam: Individual care is essential to prevent dengue, malaria, say health officials

Srikakulam: District health officials advised that individual care is essential to prevent mosquito borne diseases like dengue, malaria.

District medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr K C Chandra Nayak, additional DMHO Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao and district malaria officer G Veerraju organised World Mosquitoes' Prevention Day on Friday at District Medical And Health Office in Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, they explained that mosquito borne diseases like dengue and malaria have been reducing in the district for the last three years. They appealed people to follow precautions to avoid mosquito bite which may lead to spread of these diseases. The officials said that there is drastic fall in the dengue cases in the district compared to 2018. In 2018 as many as 87 cases were reported and in 2020 only 23. As of 2021 only 10 cases were registered so far across the district, the officials explained.

Regarding the malaria cases, the officials said that district reported 264 cases in 2018, the number fell to 125 in 2019, 2020 witnessed only 34 and in 2021 so far only 28 cases have been reported in the district, they said.

To prevent mosquito breeding, the officials appealed people to clean their surrounding frequently and maintain the hygiene around their houses.

They warned not to neglect seasonal fevers and advised them to attend medical tests at their nearest government hospital.