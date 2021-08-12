Srikakulam: Investigate cases scientifically, SP Amith Bardhar to cops

Srikakulam: District SP Amith Bardhar directed police officials to investigate cases scientifically to nab the offenders.

Reviewing the investigation of various offences with Palakonda sub-division police here on Wednesday, the SP asked the police to increase vigil to reduce crime in their respective limits.

He advised them to be more cautious and pay attention while arresting the accused against whom the a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued and produce them before the court. He asked them to prevent crime against women, children and old aged persons by improving information system effectively.

Additional SP (crime) T P Vitaleswar, DSP (special branch), M Veer Kumar, DSP Palakonda division, M Sravani, CIs R Ravi Prasad, D Naveen Kumar, G Sankara Rao, S Surya Chandra Mouli and sub-inspectors were present.