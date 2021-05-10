Srikakulam: IRCS distributes medical kits to Covid patients

Srikakulam: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Srikakulam district unit, has distributed medical kits to patients at Covid care centres in the district.

IRCS members K Satyannarayana, T Vijaya Babu, B Sridhar, N Koteswara Rao, G Pawan, B Jagadeesh distributed primary medical kits to the Covid patients at Patrunivalasa Covid care centre in Srikakulam rural mandal on Sunday.

After getting permission from the District Collector and IRCS District Chairman J Nivas, IRCS members handed over the medical kits to patients in presence of the Covid care centre nodal officer G Ravi Kumar.

On the occasion, the nodal officer and IRCS members said that doctors prescribed medical kits were distributed to patients.

They said the kits contains essential medicines to cure Covid at early stage. They distributed 240 kits on Sunday and said that they will distribute more kits from Monday onwards to cover all patients, who require the medicines.