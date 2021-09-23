Srikakulam: Lack of drainage system chokes Fazulbegpet

Srikakulam: Lack of proper drainage facility is leading to sanitation problem and posing threat to public health at Fazulbegpet in Srikakulam city. Drain and rainwater are flowing towards Nagavali river near new bridge road but drain ends at Seepanaveedhi in Fazulbegpet. Due to lack of drainage facility from Seepanaveedhi to Nagavali river, sewerage and garbage are spreading into private sites in surrounding area.

As a result, locals are unable to bear bad smell and it has also became a breeding ground for mosquitoes causing health problems to residents of Fazulbegpet, Seepanaveedhi and Ramalayamveedhi.

Drainage facility from Seepanaveedhi to Nagavali river is the only and permanent solution to prevent the problem. But Srikakulam Municipal Corporation officials are confining themselves to removal of silt and garbage whenever locals complain about the problem. "We have complained to municipal commissioner and district collector several occasions seeking solution to the issue but they are carrying out only temporary relief measures," said A Santosh Kumar, K.Ramana and P Srikanth, residents of Seepanaveedhi.

B Tharachand, K Eswaramma, K Sridhar and G Akhil, residents of Fazulbegpet, said they were unable to put up with stench and mosquitoes, particularly during rainy season. When contacted, municipal commissioner Ch Obulesu said they will soon find a permanent solution for drainage problem.