Srikakulam: Library Week celebrations conclude

Srikakulam: Library Week celebrations concluded at district central library, B R Ambedkar University and at various post graduate, professional and degree colleges in the district on Monday.



The begin every year on November 14, the birth anniversary of first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, which is marked as Children’s Day and conclude on November 20.

At Government Degree College (GDC) for Men various competitions were conducted for students on the occasion of 56th Library Week celebrations. During all the week days, lecturers of various colleges explained importance of reading newspapers and general and academic books to improve knowledge. They also explained about digital libraries and their importance in current scenario.

Importance of Listening, Speaking, Reading and Writing (LSRW) which are four important skills are explained to students at various levels at district central library through various programmes for all these seven days as part of the celebrations.

District central library secretary B Kumar Raju and others organised different competitions to students and distributed prizes to winners on Monday, on the occasion of conclusion of Library Week celebrations.