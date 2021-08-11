Srikakulam: Minister Appala Raju reviews construction at Jagananna colonies

(Palasa) Srikakulam: Animal husbandry minister S Appala Raju directed the officials concerned to complete the construction of houses in Jagananna colonies at a quick pace.

Reviewing the progress of the houses at Jagananna colonies with the officials in Palasa Assembly constituency headquarters on Tuesday, Appala Raju asked officials to prepare village-wise list of beneficiaries and material requirements, etc., He directed them to provide all the required material and motivate beneficiaries to complete the construction as early as possible.

He said that the YSRCP government started the housing scheme to provide fixed immoveable asset to the women and officials need to assist the government for its effective and quick implementation.

The minister suggested that along with house construction, other required facilities like roads, drains, electricity and water need to provide in a time bound manner. Joint collector (revenue) Sumith Kumar, joint collector (housing) Himanshu Koushik, Tekkali sub-collector Vikas Marmath and housing officials attended.