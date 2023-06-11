Live
Srikakulam: MLC Ashok Babu’s remarks on APGEA leaders flayed
Commercial Tax Department Employees’ Union Vizianagaram division president Rajeswari objects to former AP NGOs association chief’s remarks against APGEA state president Suryanarayana
Srikakulam: Commercial Tax Department Employees’ Union Vizianagaram division leaders strongly objected to APNGOs association former state president and MLC P Ashok Babu’s comments against AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) state president K R Suryanarayana. In a press conference here on Saturday, the union Vizianagaram division president A Rajeswari said that while in service Ashok Babu was involved in several irregularities regarding employee transfers and promotions.
She ridiculed that after six years of retirement Ashok Babu was making useless suggestions to the commercial tax department. If irregularities occurred previously in the department why Ashok Babu was silent then, she questioned and added that his silence would be deemed as collusion with the corrupt officers and staff.
Rajeswari criticised that to his existence Ashok Babu is making cheap comments against the union leaders which is not acceptable. She warned that if Ashok Babu continued his adverse comments commercial tax department employees will expose irregularities occurred during his period as union leader.