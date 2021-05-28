Srikakulam: MLC Duvvada Srinivas warns officials over slow pace of paddy procurement

Srikakulam: MLC Duvvada Srinivas warned civil suppliesofficials, rice millers and technical staff at paddy purchasingcentres (PPCs) over slow pace of paddy procurement from farmersduring rabi season.

On receiving a number of complaints from farmers, the MLC inspected the mills at Talagam and other villages in Tekkalimandal onThursday along with officials of the departments concerned.

The MLC said that he received many complaints from farmers thatmillers and PPC staff are harassing them in the name of quality norms, high humidity, discolouring of paddy and procuring fivekgextra for each quintal with the connivance of civilsupplies officials.

He also elaborated that some millers areprocuring paddy from adjacent state of Odisha and manipulating the records, causing loss of minimum support price to farmers in the state.

Srinviaswarned that such actions will not be tolerated. He directedthe police, vigilance, agriculture and revenue department officials tomaintain strict vigil on illegal procurement of paddy from Odisha.

Srinivas said stern action would be taken against the millers if they fail to procure paddy from the farmers within a week.