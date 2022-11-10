Srikakulam: MP Rammohan reviews MP LADS works

Srikakulam: TDP Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu asked the engineering officials to accelerate works under the Member of Parliament (MP) Local Area Development Scheme (LADS) in the district.

He reviewed a meeting with engineering wing and other officials of various departments in Srikakulam on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that he allotted Rs 25 crore funds for 345 development works for the last three years across the district. The MP decided to allot another Rs 10 crore for different development works in the district in coming two years.

Officials are asked to speed up works, which are already executed. He suggested the engineering officials of various departments not to yield for political pressure.

District chief planning officer (CPO), M Laxmi Prasanna, Engineering officials of tribal welfare, SC and BC Corporation, district water resources management agency (DWMA) and other departments were also present at the meeting.