Srikakulam: Naxalbari movement celebrated in Srikakulam

Srikakulam : Left oriented organisation “Andhra Pradesh Arunodaya Cultural Federation” (APACF) leaders and cadres celebrated Naxalbari movement in Srikakulam on Thursday. The APACF leaders and cadres took out rallies and demonstrations at several parts in the district.

Naxalbari is a village of Siliguri Division in Darjeeling district in West Bengal. On May 25, 1967, peasants revolted against land lords with arms and it was led by radical group of communist leaders and tribes at that time.

Speaking on the occasion, the APACF state general secretary, Sannaetty Raja Sekhar took part in the rally. He said that Left party leaders in Srikakulam agency played significant role to protect rights of tribes, peasants, farmers and farm workers from the suppression, harassment and exploitation of land lords.

Even after 56 years, Naxalbari ideology is still relevant in our country as tribes, farmers and farm workers are being exploited in different forms and they are not at all happy and satisfied with prevailing conditions and governments failed to solve their issues so far, he said.

CPI (ML-ND) district leader, T Prakash, progressive women association leader, S Krishna Veni and others explained about the importance of May 25 in rural and agency areas. Farmers, farm workers associations, trade unions and Left parties affiliated unions leaders and cadres were present.