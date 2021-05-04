Srikakulam needs 5,000 beds to treat Covid patients

Srikakulam: With sharp rise in positive cases since April 6, the district badly needed 5,000 beds for patients to provide quality treatment. According to official reports, in a span of 28 days from April 6 to May 3, the district recorded in total 27,618 positive cases.

So far, 74,870 total positive cases have been reported in the district since April 2020 to till May 3, 2021 out of 10, 84,703 samples collected from persons for confirming the infection. Out of total positive patients, 1,707 are being treated at hospitals, 974 in covid care centres and 14,336 at home isolation.

Remaining 57,853 patients are recovering in the district. At present, 17,017 patients are fighting with covid. Based on severity of disease, out of total 17,017 patients, at least 5,000 require beds but only 1,707 patients are being treated at different hospitals the district. In both government and private sector, 11 hospitals have been identified as covid hospitals in the district.

Positive cases have been registered more in numbers in Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Meliaputti, Palasa, Itchapuram, Etcherla, Ranastalam, Rajam, Palakonda, Sompeta and Pathapatnam in the second wave. "We are going to arrange covid hospitals at Itchapuram, Mandasa, Rajam and Palakonda soon and will collect samples from 10,000 persons daily," stated district collector J Nivas to The Hans India.