Srikakulam: Official expresses satisfaction over Naadu Nedu works

Srikakulam: School Education Department State Commissioner V China Veerabadrudu inspected Naadu-Nedu works at government primary school at Naira village in Srikakulam rural mandal on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the commissioner enquired about material procurement, lockdown trouble etc with the teachers. He expressed satisfaction over progress of works at the school.

District Educational Officer (DEO) K Chandrakala, project officer for Samagra Siksha Aabhiyaan (SSA) P V Ramana, school headmaster PVSN Murthy, engineering officials and village secretariat staff accompanied the commissioner.