Srikakulam: Officials entertained baseless complaints says Farmers

Srikakulam : Revenue officials allegedly entertained baseless complaints and tried to dispossess us from our agricultural lands by taking assistance of police said farmers, Pedada Rama Rao, Bagadi Kumar and Bagadi Adinarayana of Vakalavalasa village in Srikakulam rural mandal.

The farmers own lands covered in survey number 169 and cultivating same without interruption for the last several years with valid documents like pattadar pass books etc., But, some villagers reportedly registered baseless complaint against farmers to revenue officials. The officials without conducting inquiry at village level tried to dispossess farmers from their lands for the last three days for which farmers prevented and approached High Court through their advocates, P Visweswara Rao, V Rama Krishna and Arvind Singh Rajput and filed writ petition. On hearing arguments from petitioner and government’s side, High Court said that farmers are having proper document. The court issued interim orders on Thursday by directing revenue officials to follow due process of law to dispossess farmers.