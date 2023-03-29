Srikakulam: Only one-forth anganwadi centres have own buildings

Srikakulam: Only one-fourth anganwadi centres have own buildings in Srikakulam district and rest of the centres are set up at government primary schools and community halls premises at different rural and urban areas.

A total of 3,358 anganwadi centres are established across the district of that 599 are main centres and 2,759 are mini anganwadi centres.

In addition, pregnant women and lactating mothers are provided nutritious food and health advice by the anganwadi teachers and staff.

Only 946 centres have own buildings which were constructed initially at different rural and urban areas in the year 1990. Another 1,077 anganwadi centres are set up at local government primary schools and community halls premises with cooperation of education and panchayat raj departments. Remaining 1,335 anganwadi centres are running at rented portions in the district.

The state government sanctioned Rs 18.72 crore for 117 anganwadi buildings under the Naadu-Nedu second phase for current financial year and Rs 16.lakh is required to construct each building. But not even single building work completed so far. A total of 1, 18,357 children below six years of age are being provided accommodation at the 3,358 anganwadi centres in the district.

Speaking to The Hans India, project director (PD) for integrated child development society (ICDS) K Anantha Laxmi said the government included anganwadi centres under the Naadu-Nedu scheme and works are in progress."