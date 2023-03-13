Srikakulam: Parents bless children ahead of SSC exam

Srikakulam: Parents blessed their children at AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (APSWREI) in Srikakulam district on Sunday ahead of SSC and intermediate public examinations



The APSWREI officials at state level issued guidelines to organise an event at all institutions to bless students. Parents of Class-X and intermediate students attended the event and blessed their children.

SSC public examinations will be held from April 3 and intermediate public examinations will be held from March 15.

Principal Y Yasodha Laxmi, teachers, V Lavanya, M Rajeswari, Ch Malathi, M Nagamani, S Pushpa Veni and others were present.