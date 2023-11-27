  • Menu
Srikakulam Parents of brain dead woman decide to donate her organs

VRO Mounika (file picture)
Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao lauds their gesture

Srikakulam: Parents of a brain dead woman have decided to donate her organs. Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao lauded their gesture on Sunday.

B Mounika, village revenue officer (VRO) who was employed in Srikakulam, sustained a head injury when a biker hit her while she was crossing the road four days ago. She went unconscious and was declared brain dead by the doctors on Sunday. On receiving the information through doctors at Great Eastern Medical School (GEMS), Mounika’s parents decided to donate organs - heart, eyes and kidneys.

As per the will of the parents, doctors performed surgery and removed the organs to donate the same to required persons.

On learning about it, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao appreciated Mounika’s parents and assured to provide any assistance if they required.

