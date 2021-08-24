Srikakulam: Philanthropist Sura Srinivasa Rao launches free ambulance service

Srikakulam: Marking his birthday, a young entrepreneur and social worker, Sura Srinivasa Rao launched a free ambulance service and water tanker in Srikakulam on Monday.

During the lockdown imposed by Covid second wave, Srinivasa Rao distributed essentials to poor families and suppled food parcels to the needy for 45 days across the Srikakulam city.

The ruling party, Opposition and the officials appreciated him for his service to the needy.

Srinivasa Rao also donated funds for drainage works in Thotapalem near Srikakulam and took up the repair works of several Hindu temples across the city recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao explained that he wishes to serve poor and needy by spending his own money which he earned through his business.