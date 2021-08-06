Srikakulam: Preperations for Nirmala Sitaraman's tour reviewed

Srikakulam: District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman's tour to Ponduru mandal on August 7.

Reviewing the arrangements with the officials concerned in Srikakulam on Thursday, the Collector said that union minister will attend the celebrations of National Weavers' Day on 7 August at Ponduru. Then the minister will inspect Andhra Fine Khadi Karmika Sangham (AFKKS) in Ponduru, where group of weavers gathered to produce khadi cloths from raw cotton with traditional looms and she will interact with them.

Later, the minister will conduct a meeting with the officials concerned and weavers at Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) premises. He added that she will distribute benefits to the weavers under various schemes which are being implemented through Khadi village industries commission (KVIC) and Khadi village industries board (KVIB).

The Central government has granted loans for various self-employment generation works under the KVIC and KVIB. Various government departments and bankers will arrange stalls to show case their achievements.

Joint collectors Sumith Kumar, K Srinivasulu, Himanshu Koushik, R Sriramulu Naidu, officials of various departments, lead bank district manager G V B D Hari Prasad attended the review meeting.