Srikakulam: Realtor distributes essential commodities to poor

Srikakulam: A real estate businessman, who settled in Hyderabad, distributed essential commodities to the poor through his family members in his native village. The realtor, Sanapala Sravan Kumar, hailed from Cheemalavalasa village under Amudalavalasa mandal.

In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, he had learnt that the poor families in his village were unable to earn wages. Moved by their plight, he decided to distribute essential commodties to 600 poor families in the village.

Amudalavalasa Circle Inspector B Prasada Rao distributed the groceries to the poor in the presence of family members of the realtor. Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Duppala Rajeswara Rao and village elders attended.