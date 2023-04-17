Srikakulam: Residents of Agency mandals deprived of safe drinking water

Srikakulam: Residents of Agency areas in Pathapatnam, Meliaputti, Hiramandalam, Saravakota, Burja, Mandasa, Palasa, Kotturu, Nandigam and other mandals in the district are facing tough time to get safe drinking water.



Woes of residents of these habitations are common and their fate is yet to change for the better. Borewells and open wells are not catering to the drinking water requirement of the Agency area residents in the district.

Due to lack of proper funds, rural water supply (RWS) officials are not performing repair works to the borewells. Silt removing and digging into depth of open wells also not performed in the agency areas due to lack of funds.

Concerned grama panchayats are also unable to spend funds for repair works of borewells and open wells to cater to the drinking water requirements in the remote areas of several mandals.

Previously, the State government started 300 small water supply schemes in Agency areas and equipped solar power panels for it to avoid power consumption expenses. But out of it, 88 water schemes turned non-functional due to lack of proper maintenance.

Scarcity of funds is hitting the repair works which is causing trouble to residents of Agency areas and they are depending on nearest rivulets, agricultural borewells and carrying water through pots on foot for kilometers together.

In the wake of increasing temperatures during the current summer season, woes of residents of Agency habitations have aggravated and they are unable to move out after 10 am due to scorching sun. Residents of Maradikota, Nayudupoluru, Kerasingi, Tiddimi, Rankini, Rattini, Althi and other habitations in Agency and remote areas are facing trouble to get water for their regular needs.

"We have registered our grievances with the people's representatives and officials several times but our problem for safe drinking water is yet to get solved," said P Nandesh, resident of Nayupoluru in Meliaputti mandal.