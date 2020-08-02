Srikakulam road accident victims identified as kin of Vizag crane crash victim

Srikakulam: Three people who were killed in a road accident on the national highway at Jalantrakota in Kanchili mandal of Srikakulam district on Sunday morning were identified as relatives of Bhaskara Rao, who died in a crane collapse accident at the Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. As soon as the news of Bhaskara Rao's death was known, his relatives left for Visakhapatnam in Scorpio. A Scorpio vehicle collided with a lorry parked on the national highway at Jalantrakota on Sunday morning.

Bhaskara Rao's aunt Nagmani, her cousin Lavanya and Scorpio driver Routhu Dwarka were killed in the accident while Bhaskara Rao's brother-in-law Rajasekhar, Dhillishwara Rao and Nagmani's elder sister-in-law Maithili were seriously injured. They were immediately rushed to a hospital by police for treatment. Bhaskara Rao (35) who resides in Shipyard Colony with his wife and two children has been working on a contract basis for three years in a Lead Engineering company.

Along with Bhaskar Rao, as many as ten people killed in Hindustan shipyard accident where a crane was collapsed while conducting a massive crane trial on Saturday.