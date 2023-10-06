Srikakulam: Skill development certificates presented to students

Srikakulam: Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals Foundation (APF) management representatives presented the certificates to students after completion of their skill development course.

The APF is running skill development course for M Sc chemistry students at its institute at Varisam village in Ranastalam mandal. The duration of the course is four months and

candidates are being provided skill training in “Pharmaceutical Quality Control and Analytical Techniques.”

On Thursday, APF senior vice-president UNB Raju, associate president Rama Srinivas and

senior general manager K Kamalakar Reddy presented certificates to students, who successfully completed the course. “This course is an additional qualification which is essential to get good opportunities in various pharmaceutical companies,” they said.