- ZRUCC member seeks Vande Bharat express from Tirupati to Mysore
- Tirupati NCC cadets excel at All India Thal Sainik camp
- New Delhi: High Court refuses to entertain PIL to ban dangerous dog breeds
- PL Sector Report: Capital Goods - Jul-Sep’23 Earnings Preview – Healthy outlook; margin revival visible
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Oct 6
- New Delhi: High Court issues notice to 24 banks on delayed responses in fraud probe
- Media panel visits temples constructed under TTD SRIVANI
- Tirupati: Re-elect Jagan as CM, asks Mohith Reddy
- Visakhapatnam: 4TH edition of National Moot Court Competition begins at GITAM
- New Delhi: Police questions scribes Urmilesh, Abhisar Sharma
Srikakulam: Skill development certificates presented to students
Srikakulam: Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals Foundation (APF) management representatives presented the certificates to students after completion of their skill development course.
The APF is running skill development course for M Sc chemistry students at its institute at Varisam village in Ranastalam mandal. The duration of the course is four months and
candidates are being provided skill training in “Pharmaceutical Quality Control and Analytical Techniques.”
On Thursday, APF senior vice-president UNB Raju, associate president Rama Srinivas and
senior general manager K Kamalakar Reddy presented certificates to students, who successfully completed the course. “This course is an additional qualification which is essential to get good opportunities in various pharmaceutical companies,” they said.